Tommie Harris charged with urinating in public

Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Tommie Harris was arrested Tuesday morning in the Wrigleyville section of Chicago and charged with indecent exposure and threatening a police officer after urinating in public, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The simple assault charge came from threatening an officer. The urinating in public is a separate charge, so he was charged with three misdemeanors in all.
Harris currently is out of football after ending last season with the San Diego Chargers. He was released by the Bears in February of 2011 after a long and productive run with the team that was marred by injuries.