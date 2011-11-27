Tomlinson will miss Jets-Bills game with sprained MCL

The New York Jets officially ruled out LaDainian Tomlinson for the second consecutive game, shortly after a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer that the running back wouldn't play while he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Rookie wide receiver Jeremy Kerley was inactive Sunday against the Buffalo Bills for the second consecutive game, also because of a sprained left knee.
Tomlinson was listed as questionable on the team's injury report Friday, but Jets coach Rex Ryan hinted that was an optimistic view.
"If you're on a scale, he's sliding into that one (doubtful)," Ryan said. "He wants to go as badly as it gets. I want to make sure that he has protection from himself. I'm not going to force the issue, that's for sure."
The Bills have been ravaged by injuries, the latest to star running back Fred Jackson, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a broken left leg. C.J. Spiller replaced Jackson in Buffalo's starting lineup.
The Bills also were without safety George Wilson (neck), offensive tackle Demetrius Bell (shoulder), kicker Rian Lindell (shoulder) and wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt (shoulder). Wide receivers Stevie Johnson (shoulder) and David Nelson (illness) and newly signed running back Tashard Choice were active.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.