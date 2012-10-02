Tomlin: James Harrison, Troy Polamalu likely to return

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters it's a "safe assessment" that safety Troy Polamalu, linebacker James Harrison and running back Rashard Mendenhall will play Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Alan Robinson tweeted the news.
Harrison missed all of training camp and hasn't played this season after knee surgery in August. Polamalu (calf) has missed the last two games. Mendenhall will suit up for the first time since he tore an ACL in January.
There's not much surprise in the Steelers 1-2 start considering the absence of two former NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winners and their No. 1 running back. Pittsburgh just needs to stay within striking distance until those three are back at full strength. The trio will be an upgrade even if they're not 100 percent.