Tomlin doesn't expect more drama from Big Ben, Haley

The relationship between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley remains in its embryonic stage, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't expect the partnership between his QB and offensive coordinator to end with a back-alley street fight.
"I'm not going to anticipate tough times. I am a glass half-full guy," Tomlin told ESPN.com on Tuesday. "I'm excited about the change. I'm excited about the possibilities, and I think everyone has that at this point. We are not naive. We don't expect smooth sailing. We don't expect 19-0. It would be great. Maybe we will have a few bumps along the way."
Roethlisberger and Haley got off to a famously shaky start when the quarterback expressed disappointment when Haley didn't initially call him after getting the job in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger revealed he'd asked around the league about Haley and heard things "good, bad and indifferent."
The pair eventually did touch base. Tomlin acknowledges Haley has a different style and temperament than that of former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, a coach Roethlisberger didn't want to see leave. Tomlin said he wants Roethlisberger to play the same way regardless of who's coaching him.
"We all have swings in emotion. We all use different coaching techniques," Tomlin said Tuesday, according to KDKA Pittsburgh. "I'd agree that he does have a reputation in that regard, but I'm not going to prejudge him. Like any good coach, I'm sure he's prepared to be whatever the group needs him to be."
An eight-year veteran with two Super Bowl rings, Roethlisberger is going to win almost any power struggle in the Steel City. This is a reality Haley would be wise to process before his relationship with the quarterback begins in earnest.