Around the League

Presented By

Tomlin doesn't expect more drama from Big Ben, Haley

Published: Mar 28, 2012 at 12:16 PM

The relationship between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley remains in its embryonic stage, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't expect the partnership between his QB and offensive coordinator to end with a back-alley street fight.

"I'm not going to anticipate tough times. I am a glass half-full guy," Tomlin told ESPN.com on Tuesday. "I'm excited about the change. I'm excited about the possibilities, and I think everyone has that at this point. We are not naive. We don't expect smooth sailing. We don't expect 19-0. It would be great. Maybe we will have a few bumps along the way."

Roethlisberger and Haley got off to a famously shaky start when the quarterback expressed disappointment when Haley didn't initially call him after getting the job in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger revealed he'd asked around the league about Haley and heard things "good, bad and indifferent."

The pair eventually did touch base. Tomlin acknowledges Haley has a different style and temperament than that of former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, a coach Roethlisberger didn't want to see leave. Tomlin said he wants Roethlisberger to play the same way regardless of who's coaching him.

"We all have swings in emotion. We all use different coaching techniques," Tomlin said Tuesday, according to KDKA Pittsburgh. "I'd agree that he does have a reputation in that regard, but I'm not going to prejudge him. Like any good coach, I'm sure he's prepared to be whatever the group needs him to be."

An eight-year veteran with two Super Bowl rings, Roethlisberger is going to win almost any power struggle in the Steel City. This is a reality Haley would be wise to process before his relationship with the quarterback begins in earnest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW