Tom Telesco hired by Chargers as general manager

The Schottenheimer Effect
Tom Telesco, the Indianapolis Colts' vice president of football operations, has accepted the job after two interviews, the Chargers announced Wednesday.
Telesco, considered an early favorite for the role, interviewed with Chargers brass last week and again on Tuesday night, a high-ranking team source told NFL.com's Albert Breer.
Telesco will immediately join a four-man search committee -- including team president Dean Spanos, executive vice president John Spanos, assistant GM and executive vice president of football operations Ed McGuire, and consultant Ron Wolf -- in pursuit of a coach to replace the fired Norv Turner.
It initially was believed the Chargers' director of player personnel, Jimmy Raye, was a likely candidate to take over for former GM A.J. Smith, but Spanos has opted for a fresh set of eyes. The New York Jets have received permission from the Chargers to interview Raye for their GM vacancy.
Telesco worked closely with first-year GM Ryan Grigson in Indianapolis to help shape a roster that went 11-5 one season after parting ways with Peyton Manning.
One logical coaching fit with Telesco is Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, who's set to meet with the Chargers next week. The Chargers also plan to meet with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, UCLA coach Jim Mora and former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith, according to reports.