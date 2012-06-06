Tom Lewand talks with Commissioner Roger Goodell

Three members of the Detroit Lions' 2011 draft class have combined for five arrests this offseason. Nick Fairley and Mikel Leshoure each were arrested twice, while offensive lineman Johnny Culbreath kicked off the offseason of arrests with a marijuana possession charge in January.
All three players are subject to discipline under the league's substance abuse policy, with Fairley and Leshoure facing possible suspensions for being repeat offenders. Fairley would forfeit $48,500 (1/17th of his $824,500 base salary) for each week he's suspended, while Leshoure would lose $27,353 (1/17th of his $465,000 base salary). Alex Marvez of FOXSports.com reported last week that the franchise itself could be subject to financial penalties for multiple player suspensions under certain policies, including substance abuse violations.
Now the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Lions president Tom Lewand has been in contact with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about potential player discipline. Lewand would not discuss what punishment may be coming down the pike.
"We've been active in our participation with the league," Lewand said, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "We've handled matters internally, we've made our thoughts known publicly about our expectations and the need for accountability and responsibility and, beyond that, I don't think it makes a lot of sense for us to comment on the details."