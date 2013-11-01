Tom Landry's widow: Cowboys coach died a Giants fan

Bart Hubbuch of the New York Post got his hands on Mark Ribowsky's "The Last Cowboy: A Life of Tom Landry," and noted that Landry's 1989 firing by the Dallas Cowboys compelled the coach to cheer for Big Blue until the end of his days.
Alicia Landry said her husband's loyalties switched because of the behavior of owner Jerry Jones, who reportedly took away the family's suite at Texas Stadium and barred Landry's son, Tom Jr., from owning season tickets.
"I don't know him at all," she said. "I really don't. I know what he looks like. I've seen him a few times and we say hello to each other in a friendly way. But I don't know him."
Not the case with New York's Mara clan.
"They call it 'Jerry's World,' " she said, "which is more about what it is than anything Tom Landry was."