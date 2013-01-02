Tom Heckert reportedly to meet with New York Jets

The NFL's season of musical chairs has begun, and we aren't close to the end of the melody.
Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reported Tuesday that Heckert has an interview scheduled with the New York Jets, who jettisoned GM Mike Tannenbaum on Monday.
Cabot also reported that at least one NFL team other than the Jets is hotly pursuing Heckert. However, she cited a source who disputes multiple reports that Heckert, who also was the Philadelphia Eagles' GM, would end up with Andy Reid in Arizona if the Cardinals hire the former Eagles coach.
The interest in Heckert isn't a shock. He has shown a keen eye as a talent evaluator in each of his NFL stops. Cleveland is one of the best job openings on the market partially because of the work Heckert did in upgrading the talent on both sides of the ball.