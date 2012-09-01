Tom Heckert comfortable with Colt McCoy as backup

There was once a time when it appeared a foregone conclusion that Colt McCoy would be traded by the Cleveland Browns.
After the team named Brandon Weeden the starting quarterback without having seen the aged rookie play a single game, a hurt McCoy lamented never receiving a chance to fight for his job. An awkward dynamic was seemingly born.
And while time may not have healed this wound entirely, it appears both sides have moved forward in a professional manner. McCoy went back to work, and earned the backup job over Seneca Wallace, who was cut on Friday.
The Browns, meanwhile, are comfortable with McCoy remaining in the equation. Mary Kay Kabot of The Plain Dealer reported Saturday that general manager Tom Heckert is "pretty set" with McCoy as the backup, and he's not thinking of trading him at some point.
The Browns made the right decision keeping McCoy. He knows the team, knows the system, and he's proven he can win games at the NFL level. If hard feelings are truly in the past, he's a perfect fit.