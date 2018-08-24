Tom Glick named Carolina Panthers team president

Glick spent the first 14 years of his career predominantly in baseball. From 1999-2004, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A baseball team. The River Cats led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance and revenue during his five seasons, also becoming the Minor League's top seller of merchandise over that same period. Glick held various senior positions with other Minor League Baseball teams, including the Lansing Lugnuts, Huntington Cubs, Welland Pirates and Jamestown Expos. During this time, he introduced two new clubs to cities, including the construction and opening of new stadiums -- Lansing, Michigan (1996) and Sacramento, California (2000). In the middle of this tenure in baseball, he served as the Business Manager of the Peoria Rivermen Hockey Club.