Tom Coughlin upset with Giants safety Tyler Sash's suspension

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin believes the NFL didn't use common sense in suspending safety Tyler Sash for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL announced the suspension Tuesday, saying Sash would be ineligible for the first four games of the season.
Sash said he took a prescription drug (Adderall) while under a doctor's care for an anxiety condition in March, having no idea it was banned by NFL policy. The league denied his appeal.
Coughlin defended Sash on Wednesday after a rain-shortened practice at the University at Albany.
"This kid really had no intention of doing anything illegal," Coughlin said. "I know what the definition of the rule is and understand all about that and been there myself when you have had to ask yourself ... sometimes you think maybe common sense needs to be involved in this.
"I feel bad for the kid."
Coughlin said Sash takes everything he has and puts it into the game, adding he has never had an issue with him.
"He doesn't need any watchdog over him," Coughlin said. "Ignorance is not an excuse for the law, I understand. But if he knows what is expected, he does it."
A league spokesmen had no comment on Coughlin's statement.
Giants running back Andre Brown appealed a suspension earlier this year for using Adderall for a diagnosed case of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The league overturned the suspension.
Sash was surprised the NFL upheld his suspension, adding the league didn't explain its reasoning.
"I had a prescription and, you know, things happen," Sash said. "Again, I guess the league looked at my situation differently from Andre's, and now I've got to deal with this."
