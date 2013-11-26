Tom Coughlin unaware N.Y. Giants were talking trash

It seemed odd that a Tom Coughlin-coached team would talk so much before a Giants-Cowboys matchup. It turns out the coach wasn't aware of his team's yapping.
From Jason Pierre-Paul's "there will be blood spilled" comment to Terrell Thomas' "you can put it on the board" bravado, the Giants talked themselves into a 24-21 loss, which all but ended their hopes for a playoff spot.
"I don't see anything that gets accomplished by the verbalization part of it," Coughlin said Monday. "We've never been a team that has been one to provide bulletin-board material. I understand there was a little bit of that last week and I don't believe in any of that. As a matter of fact, I speak out very strongly against it."
One of Coughlin's many phrases -- dating back to a 2011 clash with the New York Jets -- is, "Talk is cheap, play the game."
Coughlin said he plans to remind his team of that when they meet Wednesday. Unfortunately, it will have happened one week too late.