Tom Coughlin's deal extended by Giants through 2014

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that coach Tom Coughlinhas signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the team through the 2014 season.
In eight seasons under Coughlin, the Giants are 81-57, including a 7-3 mark in the playoffs that's highlighted by two Super Bowl titles. Coughlin also spent eight years as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his career record is 153-121.
"It has always been my belief that it is an honor and a privilege to be the head coach of the New York Giants," said Coughlin, who turns 66 just five days before the Giants kick off their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys, in a team release. "I'm thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for their support and the recognition of what our players and coaches have accomplished. And I'm grateful for the working relationship Jerry Reese and I have. We've got a lot of work left to do."
Coughlin's current contract was set to expire after the 2012 season. Coughlin will become the second-longest tenured coach in Giants history this year, well behind the 24 seasons Steve Owen coached the team.
"Tom is the right person in the right job at the right time," chairman Steve Tisch said. "I just really appreciate how our players respond to his leadership, and obviously our organization has benefited tremendously because of the relationship Tom has with his players."