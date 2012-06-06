Tom Coughlin's deal extended by Giants through 2014

"It has always been my belief that it is an honor and a privilege to be the head coach of the New York Giants," said Coughlin, who turns 66 just five days before the Giants kick off their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys, in a team release. "I'm thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for their support and the recognition of what our players and coaches have accomplished. And I'm grateful for the working relationship Jerry Reese and I have. We've got a lot of work left to do."