Tom Coughlin pained by N.Y. Giants missing playoffs

Published: Jan 03, 2013 at 11:16 AM

Tom Coughlin still is worked up nearly one week after the New York Giants were eliminated from playoff contention. His team still might be playing if it showed this type of energy during the season.

"I can't even describe how it hurts. I don't know what to do," Coughlin said Thursday on WFAN, via The Star-Ledger. "I'm walking around here like a crazy man. I am. I don't know what to do with myself.

"We shouldn't be doing this right now. The pain of it is almost indescribable."

No arguments here. There's really no excuse for the Giants to be at home with nearly the same roster that won a Super Bowl, including a big-time quarterback in Eli Manning. We saw the Giants play as well as anyone in the NFL in a 26-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers and a 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

"When you have things in your grasp, and our team has developed a reputation for playing well under those circumstances, and I think that's what's so frustrating for you and for everyone else who follows our team so closely," Coughlin said.

The Giants never flipped that switch. The defensive line didn't live up to its reputation. Manning failed to reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2008 and didn't complete at least 60 percent of his passes for the first time since 2007. Defensive coordinator Perry Fewell's unit ranked 31st in total defense.

Coughlin has every right to be incensed. Here's hoping it doesn't result in a small mental episode.

