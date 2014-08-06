Tom Coughlin: Odell Beckham 'getting close' to return

A lingering hamstring injury has kept the first-round pick sidelined for much of training camp. Beckham was seen running off to the side during Tuesday's practice, a sign his recovery is progressing.
"Sounds like he's getting close," coach Tom Coughlin said Wednesday, according to NJ.com. "They have him doing a lot of things. They're going to push him to do a little bit more today and then they are going to get a quarterback to throw to him and see how that goes too.
"So he's getting close."
Coughlin expressed disappointment last week that Beckham's health had kept him from working with teammates as the Giants install a new offense under Ben McAdoo. Beckham originally injured the hamstring during OTAs and aggravated the injury on the first day of training camp. The team sent Beckham for an MRI last week.
A starting job is still there for the taking if Beckham can get back on the field and stay there. Jerrel Jernigan -- Beckham's chief competition for the No. 3 receiver role -- has struggled with drops this summer.
