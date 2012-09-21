Tom Coughlin not happy about cameras close to field

The sideline cameraman whom New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle collided with Thursday night was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The same could be said for Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.
Anderson was spotted by a perturbed Tom Coughlin as the coach walked up the sideline after checking on his injured player. Coughlin let Anderson know he wasn't happy about how close the cameramen were to the action.
"I said, 'We're so concerned about player safety, can't we do something about this?' " Coughlin recalled Friday, via The Star-Ledger. " 'Can't we get people away from the sideline enough so that a guy going as fast as he was going and flying through the air doesn't put his knee into a camera?' "
Rolle was injured as he tried to hurdle a cameraman sitting on the ground just beyond the Carolina Panthers' end-zone sideline. Rolle suffered minor lacerations and some bruising, but he should be fine when the Giants resume practice Monday.
"I never really pay attention to those guys out there," Rolle said. "I never realized they were that close, but some things happen. It's just unfortunate, but hopefully he's OK. I'll be OK and we'll make the best of it."
Your move, Mr. Anderson.