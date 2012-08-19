Tom Coughlin miffed after Giants' tub prank goes viral

It turns out the Jets aren't the only New York team dealing with drama after Saturday's preseason meeting between interstate rivals.
New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin is unhappy after a video of cornerback Prince Amukamara being thrown into a cold tub by Jason-Pierre Paul went viral on Saturday night.
The video -- shot by punter Steve Weatherford and available here (Warning: Salty language involved) -- shows Pierre-Paul carrying Amukamara over his shoulder down a hallway, through a set of doors before he tosses the cornerback into the water.
"I'm going to look into it. I'm going to talk to the parties involved," Coughlin said during his Sunday teleconference, via the New York Daily News. "As I'm understanding it, there were some parts of it that were inappropriate. In no way is anything that occurs within this family or group, should that be a part of any kind of social media.
"So I'm going to address that strongly. I've spent a little time on that this preseason. So I'll look into it further."
Amukamara -- who, it should be noted, looks exceedingly displeased in the video -- thought his rookie hazing days were over.
"Yeah, um, well, I mean, I just don't get it. I don't understand the rules," he told The Star-Ledger. "I mean, I'm not a rookie anymore, so I don't know why I'm getting thrown in the tub. I know it's all love."