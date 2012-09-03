Tom Coughlin: Hakeem Nicks likely for Giants' opener

Hakeem Nicks didn't practice Sunday and Monday while the New York Giants made final preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
That should not prevent Nicks from lining up in the season opener, according to coach Tom Coughlin. (We're going to guess that Coughlin is in a position to know these things.)
Coughlin expects that Nicks will indeed play against the Cowboys on Wednesday. It's fair to expect his snap count to be limited because he barely played in the preseason and has been unable to practice fully over the last week.
It won't take long to get a good read on whether all of the Cowboys' additions in the secondary paid off. If Nicks is close to 100 percent, New York has one of the most explosive receiver groups in football.