Tom Coughlin could learn from Packers' RB approach

"I didn't say, 'Hey, you're done for the rest of the game because you put the ball on the ground,' because I don't think he's that guy," Van Pelt said Thursday, via ESPN.com. "If he's carrying it loosely and swinging it around and it's out all the time, then that's a different story, and you're not going to be out on the field, but I think he does take care of the ball."