Tom Coughlin backs Kevin Gilbride despite Giants' loss

The New York Giants were shut out once from 1997 through 2012. In 2013, they've been shut out twice in 14 games.
Sunday's 23-0 pummeling at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks marked the second time in those shutouts the Giants' offense was held under 200 total yards. (Week 3's 38-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers was the other game.)
On the "Around The League Podcast," Chris Wesseling cut into New York's Kevin Gilbride, naming him one of the NFL's worst offensive coordinators.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin defended Gilbride on Monday, despite the offense being the only one in the NFL to be shut out this season.
"It certainly hasn't been a connect-all-the-dots-from-day-one type of year," Coughlin said, via the New York Daily News. "But Kevin's a pro. He's been around; he's done things a long time. We try to find ways to take advantage of things."
Coughlin admitted the offense was "pathetic" Sunday but indicated that he believed Gilbride's overall offensive philosophy would succeed if the Giants had the proper personnel in place.
Quarterback Eli Manning certainly deserves partial credit for the anemic Giants offense. However, Gilbride's unimaginative scheme doesn't help.
Coughlin is sticking by the coordinator with whom he's won two Super Bowls. Loyalty is an admirable trait, but with another performance like the one Sunday, Coughlin will have a tough time selling that offensive narrative in the offseason.