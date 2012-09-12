Around the League

Presented By

Tom Brady: Wes Welker 'huge part' of Patriots' offense

Published: Sep 12, 2012 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

New England Patriots fans are spoiled. In the wake of a sharp Week 1 offensive performance against the Tennessee Titans, a dominant storyline locally coming out of the game was the reduction of Wes Welker's snap count.

There wasn't a lot of talk about the offensive line playing much better after a rough preseason. We didn't hear much about Stevan Ridley's huge game, Rob Gronkowski's return from injury, or Brandon Lloyd's debut. It was all Welker conspiracy theories.

We contributed to uproar, and probably overreacted. The Patriots are a gameplan specific team. Welker was still on the field for the vast majority of snaps. He received five targets in the game; no one on the team had more than eight.

Rap Sheet Rundown: Week 1

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

A faster Patriots D and a scary-good Texans offense were among the things that stood out to Ian Rapoport in Week 1. **More ...**

"(Welker) is a huge part of this offense and what we do on a weekly basis," Tom Brady said Wednesday, via CSNNE.com in a quote that felt completely unnecessary. "Every week is a little bit different. There are different opportunities on different weeks for different players.

"I think the thing that's important to remember is that it's a 16-game season. You start getting up there, and play [600] or 700 plays every year, when you need it most, you have to be fresh. I think that goes for all of us. There is really a fine line because you're not pacing yourself by any stretch, but at the same time, 'Look, it's Week 1.' We have a lot of football to play. We're going to need everybody."

Julian Edelman will probably get more snaps than usual this year. The team's young tight ends and Lloyd add more variety to the defense. This is just what the Patriots do.

Troy Brown also played the slot and held the team's all-time reception record by himself until Welker tied it last week. Brown's numbers went from that of a role player to a 100-catch receiver and back during his career.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.