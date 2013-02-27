Tom Brady: 'We all make way more than our fair share'

"I don't want to talk about this on the radio or anywhere else for that matter," Brady wrote in an email to WEEI-FM. "Athletes are always talking about money at a time when everyone else is struggling so badly to make it. We all make way more than our fair share. And I just think it reflects poorly on myself and my teammates. I really do just want to win, and that has and will continue to be the reason that motivates me and is the biggest factor in my decision-making process."