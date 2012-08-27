Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning heads most anticipated games



Albert Breer NFL Network

Every Manning-Brady bout must be savored

Broncos-Patriots, Week 5. When the schedule came out, I said it was Cowboys-Giants. And I'm still excited for that one. But there's never been a quarterback rivalry like Brady-Manning, and as the past year showed us, it's impossible to know how many more opportunities we'll get to watch these two all-timers square off.

Despite big challenges facing the Patriots in Week 3 (at Baltimore Ravens) and Week 4 (at Buffalo Bills), there's a decent chance New England rolls into this one at 4-0. The Denver Broncos' schedule sets up differently -- vs. Pittsburgh, at Atlanta, vs. Houston in the first three weeks of the season -- so this could be a big one for them for a different reason.