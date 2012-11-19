Tom Brady, UGG team up for new football commercial

Tom Brady has never been a run-of-the-mill sports pitchman. A year ago he took the unconventional a step further, aligning himself with UGG, a brand known to that point for its sheepskin boots -- for the female set.
Today, UGG has a Madison Avenue men's store, and Brady and the brand are ubiquitous. UGG has had increases in sales of its men's line in both 2011 and 2012, UGG president Constance Rishwain said, and "UGG for men" is now a popular search term. The company did raise awareness with an extensive ad campaign encompassing more than Brady, but here in the NFL world, it's Brady's ads that we remember.
UGG unveiled its latest TV spot Monday. This one, shot in an empty terminal at the Ontario, Calif., airport, plays off a true story Brady told the Wall Street Journal last September. Long before he was a partner of UGG's, Brady would gift his offensive linemen a pair of UGG Ascot slippers come Christmas time. In the commercial, a rookie takes the long walk to his locker, where either a note to turn in his playbook or a gift from his quarterback awaits.
Check out the ad (embedded at the top of the story) and the behind-the-scenes footage (right).