Tom Brady, Terrell Owens work out together at USC

On Tuesday, Brady worked out with Bizarro Wes Welker, Danny Amendola. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots quarterback was working with Terrell Owens.
Yes, that Terrell Owens. The guy with 15,934 career receiving yards, 153 touchdowns and zero NFL job prospects. Owens is 39 years old and hasn't been heard from in NFL circles since being cut by the Seattle Seahawks during training camp last August.
We wish Owens the best -- and we truthfully admire his drive to resuscitate his NFL career -- but even his tweets are too much to deal with. Especially when he thinks he's at UCLA instead of USC.