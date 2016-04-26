Tom Brady suspension fallout: The end of the Patriots' AFC East reign?

If the Jets jump out early again this season (they started out 4-1 last year), I think they can make a run. Had the Jets made the postseason in 2015, I think they would have been a team nobody wanted to play in a "lose and go home" game. There's no way the door is open for another team to knock the Patriots off in the AFC East. Jimmy Garoppolo can carry the weight until Tom Brady returns in Week 5. No team in the division is good enough to create enough separation from the Patriots that can't be overcome. Brady will be back and lead that team to its eighth straight AFC East title. The Patriots will be behind the eight ball when Tom Brady gets back in Week 5. Three of their first four opponents are AFC teams and two are division foes. If Brady does indeed miss all four games, New England could lose three of them. It's going to hurt the Pats tremendously, and I believe the Jets have a talented enough team to claim the AFC East title. They were second in the division in 2015 and this will be their year, especially if Brady has to sit at the beginning of the season. Tom Brady is still in line to play 12 games. And even if the Patriots lose three of their first four, given their annual dominance, we have to expect they will rally and still win the division. The Pats have owned the AFC East for the last seven seasons. I don't see any of the other three teams pushing them off the throne. The reality is ... The only way any other team in the AFC East is going to win that division is if Tom Brady doesn't play. Now that's the case for the first four games. It definitely opens the door a little bit, but the other teams have things to figure out, as well. The Jets still need a quarterback, the Dolphins have a new head coach, and the Bills remain inconsistent. The other three teams have a chance, but this division will be decided in December -- not in the first quarter of the season.