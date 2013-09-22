Around the League

Presented By

Tom Brady steadies Patriots' offense in win over Bucs

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Play by play, drive by drive, Tom Brady and his young targets are beginning to jell.

It's no finished product in New England, but the Patriots' offense -- in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- made strides from the horror show we saw in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

It didn't start well for Brady. More than once, he atypically held the ball too long on pass attempts. It's clear his young receivers haven't caught up to New England's complex, option-drenched route-running scheme, save for Kenbrell Thompkins.

The undrafted rookie flashed some of his preseason magic, hauling in a pair of first-half touchdowns from Brady in a game that saw New England's defense do the rest:

Here's what else we learned:

  1. One of Brady's uglier moments was ripped from Brandon Weeden's playbook: Early in the third, the Patriots quarterback locked in on rookie tight end Zach Sudfeld, tossing into double coverage for his only pick of the day. Thompkins and Julian Edelman were wide open; Sudfeld was double-covered. A rare poor decision that cost New England points.
  1. The Patriots' pass defense -- no, their entire defense -- is underrated. Bill Belichick has put together a unit filled with athletic contributors. They came up with four critical fourth-down stops and allowed just three points in the first half for the second straight game.
  1. Tampa's offense struggled. Josh Freeman was hurt by drops, but his spotty accuracy is killing the passing game. Rookie Mike Glennon was spotted warming up on the sideline in the second half. Greg Schiano stuck with Freeman, but a quarterback switch is coming. Bank on it.
  1. New England's ground game overpowered Tampa's run defense for 156 yards on 33 carries (4.7 average). But my favorite run of the day? How about Brady pushing his way for a first-down carry on third-and-1 from the Tampa 8. He came into the season 88 for 91 on rushing attempts with one or two yards to go. Brady's successful attempt led to his second scoring strike to Thompkins.
  1. One reason the Buccaneers' air game melted: Vincent Jackson left in the second half with a rib injury and never returned. We'll keep an eye on this one.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW