Tom Brady sick, misses New England Patriots practice

Multiple outlets reported that the quarterback was not with the team during stretching and individual drills. It is the Patriots' first practice as they prepare to play the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady missed practice because he was sick, according to a person who spoke with the quarterback. In addition to the illness, Brady did not participate because of his nagging right shoulder, per the injury report the Patriots sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Brady's usual Wednesday news conference was moved to Friday.
Patriots coach Bill Belichickplayed coy with reporters, repeatedly not letting on to the reason for Brady missing practice.
