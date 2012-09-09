Tom Brady sharp as Patriots roll over Locker, Titans

Tom Brady was razor sharp. Chris Johnson looked like he was running in quicksand. Yep, this game looked a lot like 2011.
» The Patriots held Johnson to only four yards rushing on eleven carries. Stevan Ridley ran for 125 on his own for New England. Ridley is explosive and makes people miss. He's an upgrade over BenJarvus Green-Ellis. The Patriots were dominant when in clock-killing mode.
» Jake Lockerleft the game late with an apparent left shoulder injury. Before that happened, Locker looked like a first-time starter. He turned the ball over twice, with a fumble returned for a touchdown. He was occasionally inaccurate, but also made a number of nice plays.
» Brady was exceptionally sharp. His solid numbers would have been even better if not for bad drops by Brandon Lloyd and Wes Welker. This game wasn't close for long.
» The Titans had no answer Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. Brady threw to them a combined 13 times for 12 catches, 119 yards and two scores. Hernandez even ran for a first down.
» The Patriots' defense looks much different with rookies Dont'a Hightower and Chandler Jones. Hightower had a tackle for loss and scored a touchdown. Jones had a sack.