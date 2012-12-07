Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, gives birth to girl

Brooks: The unstoppable force?
Bucky Brooks says the Patriots have expanded their offense to the point where it could be indefensible in the playoffs. **More ...**
"We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel," the couple wrote. "Vivian Lake was born at home on December 5. She is healthy and full of life.
"Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings."
This is Brady's second child with Gisele. The New England Patriots quarterback has another child from a previous relationship. Sleepless nights await, but we don't doubt Brady will be prepared for the Houston Texans on Monday night.
We send our congratulations to the growing Brady clan.