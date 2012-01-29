Tom Brady's medical advice to Sidney Crosby pays off

Even if you're not the most ardent hockey fan, you surely know that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is like the second coming of Mario Lemieux. That should provide the proper context to the magnitude of Crosby's seemingly endless battle with concussions that very well could jeopardize his career.
In a twist to the story, Crosby is dealing with something far more serious -- an "abnormality" with his C1 and C2 vertebrae, according to a report by Sportsnet 590. For the record, the C1 and C2 vertebrae are the bones at the top of the spine that protect the spinal cord.
Now, why would football fans care about this? Well, according to the report, Crosby discovered this neck injury after seeing a specialist in Utah on the advice of none other than ...
It turns out that Brady and Crosby are friends, which apparently is news to everybody. Looks like Brady decided to give his buddy Crosby some medical advice that maybe, just maybe, could lead to a breakthrough in his recovery.
They don't call him Tom Terrific for nothing, you know.