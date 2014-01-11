Tom Brady, Patriots reach another AFC title game

The defining trait of Belichick teams: their ability to adapt. With few explosive threats on the outside, the 2013 Patriots are a power-running team that just happened to be led by one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Brady threw for just 198 passing yards on 25 attempts without a single score. Yet New England still racked up 43 points because of six rushing touchdowns and 234 yards on the ground. Running back LeGarrette Blount, in many ways the symbol of this Patriots season, had 166 rushing yards and four scores, including a decisive 73-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.