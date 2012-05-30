Tom Brady: 'No job I'd rather have' than football

Tom Brady knows his father has concerns about football safety. That's what dads do: They worry. It's safe to say the younger Brady views the topic differently when it comes to his own children.
Debate: NFL's best 'big three'
Matt Schaub leads a terrific trio in Houston, with Andre Johnson and Arian Foster. Does any other 'big three' top Schaub and Co.? **More ...**
"Everybody has a different take," the quarterback told crack New England Patriots reporter Tom Curran of Comcast SportsNet New England. "My dad is always happy to share his opinion with anybody that will ask, often contrary to my own beliefs. ... He's always a concerned parent, and we as parents are always concerned about our kids."
Brady views the risk that football presents in a different light than his father.
"There's no job I'd rather have in the world," Brady said. "I'm so fortunate to be in a job that's so fun for me every day. What football has taught me in the grand scheme of my life about being a part of a team and working with people and hard work, discipline and mental toughness -- all those things that serve me in life. The lessons far outweigh anything I've experienced in terms of injuries."
Ultimately, Brady seems to recognize football is a dangerous profession, like any other dangerous profession. That doesn't mean the league shouldn't do everything possible to make the game as safe as possible.
"We all understand the risks, and we have to do our best," Brady said. "I love playing this sport. It will be hard to give it up."