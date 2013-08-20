Tom Brady in knee brace at Robert Kraft's request

Tom Brady's left knee injury wound up being much ado about nothing, but the New England Patriots quarterback continues to wear a hefty brace in practices, as he did Monday.
That comes at the request of the big man above, team owner Robert Kraft.
"I had (the brace on) today. Everyone was very pleased," Brady said Monday, per the team's official website. "Kraft felt pretty strongly about me wearing it. He said, 'What's the problem?' I said 'I'll wear it, I'll wear it.' "
Brady was injured last Wednesday in a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tumbled to the ground after Bucs defensive end Adrian Clayborn bull-rushed Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder, who fell into Brady.
"It's a little scary when you go down, but that's the sport," Brady said. "I'm certainly not the first or the last to have it happen. I'm fortunate that it wasn't very bad. ... After what happened to me in 2008, I love coming out to practice and playing. Nothing is as exciting as that for me."
And nothing about Brady's play in a Friday night preseason win over the Bucs suggested any discomfort from the knee or the brace. He carved up the Bucs, connecting on his first 11 passes and guiding New England on a 15-play scoring drive that looked nothing like August football.
In short, Mr. Kraft has nothing to worry about.