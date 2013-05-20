Tom Brady: 'I've never felt better' throwing football

In the four seasons since returning from his 2008 knee injury, Tom Brady has averaged 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 4,590 yards and a 102.9 quarterback rating.
The 35-year-old, however, said he feels better about his passing ability now than he ever has.
"Going into my 14th year, I have never had more confidence in how I am throwing the football," the New England Patriots quarterback told Sports Illustrated's Peter King at a Best Buddies volunteer event. "I've never felt better throwing the football."
The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback said his extra confidence entering the 2013 season is a result of how his mechanics have improved this offseason. After long-time quarterback coach Tom Martinez died 15 months ago, Brady took up with former major league pitcher-turned-quarterback-tutor Tom House.
"The same way Tom Martinez was always there to watch and give me corrections, Tom House has told me why certain corrections need to be made," Brady said. "Look at a baseball swing and a golf swing. It's all mechanics. Look at how Barry Bonds swings. Look at how Floyd Mayweather punches. Mechanics. When you've got to fit it into the tightest windows, mechanics are crucial. And to me, the offseason is crucial. If you make a throw within four feet, that's not going to be good enough. You have to make the throw within four inches of your target. That's good enough. And that's why the mechanics you adjust and learn in the offseason are important. You're going to keep them during the season."
It's only May, and Brady already sounds locked in. As the Patriots have learned in recent years, Super Bowls are won and lost in those inches.
Who will catch those perfect passes of Brady's is a completely different question.