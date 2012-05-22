Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly expecting second child

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are expecting their second child, according to BrazilianDispatch.com, via NESN.com.
When we last checked in with the couple, Brady was sporting a highly questionable "sidehawk" at a Met Gala event earlier this month. Gisele, meanwhile, hit the scene with a well-disguised baby bump, according to Vivian Masutti, who writes for Brazil's "Agora" newspaper. "Those responsible for dressing the model at recent events noticed changes in Gisele's body," Masutti recently noted.
Gisele has confided in close friends and family about the pregnancy, according to Masutti. The couple has a 2-year-old son, Benjamin, and Brady has a 4-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
And no, dear commenters, it's not a slow news day, just potentially the most attractive child in history.