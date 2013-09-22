Tom Brady calls ex-Pats Deion Branch, Brandon Lloyd

The New England Patriots' front office has shown no desire to add any veteran wide receivers to the mix despite the struggles of rookie pass catchers Aaron Dobson and Kenbrell Thompkins. Their starting quarterback, however, is keeping up with old friends.
Branch is ready to play if the Patriots call. Lloyd has said he's not quite ready to play. (Although he was ready to act in a straight-to-DVD zombie movie.)
Brady often has pointed out he doesn't make the personnel decisions in New England. If the Patriots wanted Branch back, he'd be on the team by now. We fully expect Bill Belichick to roll with the guys they have, and hope that Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola get healthy soon. (No matter who Brady has on his speed dial.)
UPDATE: Following the Patriots 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady said that he hasn't "talked to those guys in a while," going on to call them "good friends and great teammates."