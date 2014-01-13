Tom Brady: A Patriots win in Denver would mean a lot

It's unavoidable.
Sunday's matchup between Tom Brady's Patriots and Peyton Manning's Broncos will be hyped and spun every way possible ahead of an AFC title game fit for kings.
Brady, on Monday, wasn't shy about acknowledging what's at stake.
"It would be as satisfying as any victory we've ever had if we could go in there and win," he told WEEI-FM, per CSN New England. "We've overcome a lot of things with some injuries. We've had some amazing comebacks ... it's everything you could ask for."
"We've got a bunch of underdogs on our team and I'm sure we'll be underdogs again," Brady said of going to Denver. "It's how we play, it's not where we play."
"Brady-Manning XV" will be broken down and analyzed to death this week, but one lingering reality haunts the proceedings: This might be our last chance to see them square off for stakes these high.
Our advice: Bask in it.