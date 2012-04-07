Tollefson exits Giants, Packers breathe easy -- sort of

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Friday that Tollefson, a reserve defensive lineman, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth a maximum $3 million with the Oakland Raiders.
Green Bay drafted Tollefson in the seventh round of the 2006 draft, and expressed interest in luring him back to the Packers. In that sense, they lost.
Tollefson's departure for Oakland means he won't be a New York Giant anymore. From that angle -- and, yes, we admit it's tenuous -- the Packers won.
After all, since watching Tollefson depart for New York in 2007, Green Bay's had nothing but ill luck against the Giants with the season on the line, falling to them twice in the playoffs. The first in the NFC Championship Game in January 2008 and again in this year's divisional round -- both Super Bowl-winning seasons for Big Blue.
Of course, Green Bay won a Super Bowl of their own following the 2010 season, and currently could use Tollefson's help on defense. The 29-year-old was a solid reserve with the Giants, appearing in 63 games with two starts over five seasons.
The Raiders and new general manager Reggie McKenzie -- who drafted Tollefson in Green Bay -- hope their new acquisition can bring some of that Super Bowl magic along with him. The Packers are (at least) happy he's out of New York. Everybody wins.