'Together We Make Football' contest asks fans to share stories

Football is America's favorite sport by a wide margin. More than four million kids play youth football, more than one million play high school football, and there are more than 700 college football teams with 70,000 players, as well as all their parents and siblings. There are 164 million college football fans and 188 million NFL fans, according to the 2013 ESPN Sports Poll. For the past 30 years, according to The Harris Poll, the NFL has been America's most popular sport and football (professional and college) is the favorite sport of nearly half of America's sports fans (46 percent). Together We Make Football is seeking stories that show why the millions who play and watch love the game, from the backyard to the Super Bowl, from Friday Night Lights to Thanksgiving Turkey Bowls, and everything in between.