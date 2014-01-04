Todd Haley to keep his job as Pittsburgh Steelers' OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers' late-season surge quelled any need for a complete offseason upheaval on offense.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" on Saturday that offensive coordinator Todd Haley is expected to remain on the team's staff for 2014.
"When you talk to people familiar with that situation, what they say is that some of the other coaches -- Kirby Wilson the running backs coach, also Mike Tomlin -- became more involved with the offense," Rapoport said. "And also Haley allowed Ben (Roethlisberger) to run the no-huddle that he really wants."
Big Ben excelled over the latter portion of the Steelers' schedule after being incredibly frustrated during the team's 0-4 start to the season. The no-huddle offense allowed the quarterback to breach the 4,000-yard plateau (4,261) for just the third time in his career.
Much of Roethlisberger's early season frustration stemmed from the lack of no-huddle, which allows him to call plays according to Rapoport. By the end of the season the Steelers thrived utilizing no-huddle.
Haley's ability to adapt and allow his All-Pro quarterback the freedom to run the offense will keep his job safe for another season.