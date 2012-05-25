Todd Haley needs to make it up to Roethlisberger

1b. Haley was hired without consulting Roethlisberger. Not a requirement, of course, but why not extend the olive branch? Haley is installing an offense players are calling "90 percent" different from last season's scheme. Big Ben was asked about that during a recent radio interview, per the Tribune-Review: "Uhhhh ... I think coach (Haley) really wants to challenge us. Me, maybe, in particular," Big Ben said. "I think he felt like I was real comfortable with the old offense, which ... I don't know why that's a bad thing. But I'm not the head coach."