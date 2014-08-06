Toby Gerhart to miss Jaguars' preseason opener

Starting running back Toby Gerhartwon't be on the field for Friday's "friendly" opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Gus Bradley announced Wednesday.
The free-agent addition has missed practice since late last week with a hip flexor, but there's plenty of time for Gerhart to get healthy for the regular season.
"He'll get more carries as we go," said Bradley, who hasn't been shy about touting Gerhart as his workhorse-to-be.
We've tabbed him as a "Making the Leap" candidate and continue to see Gerhart as a breakout player who could lead the league in carries for an offense set to lean heavily on the ground game.
The latest Around The League Podcast talks about the good and bad out of Cowboys camp, then plays the "What's More Likely?" game.