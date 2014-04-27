Toby Gerhart: I can be 'dominant' for Jaguars

Jordan Todman and Denard Robinson will see a piece of the action, but the Jaguars are intent to hand the ground game over to a 27-year-old back with no track record as a starter. Still, Gerhart produced when given a chance in Minnesota, chalking up 4.7 yards per carry and running with power. He's also the same guy who blasted his way to 1,871 yards and 28 touchdowns for Stanford in 2009, barely losing the Heisman to Mark Ingram.