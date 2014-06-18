Toby Gerhart aims to be 'Beast Mode' for Jaguars

After playing in A.P.'s shadow for four years, Toby Gerhart is finally getting an offense to call his own.
The Jaguars' free-agent pickup is slated to be the focal point of Jedd Fisch's attack in Jacksonville, and Gerhart hopes to spearhead a strategy that worked so well for Gus Bradley in Seattle.
"Gus comes from the Seattle Seahawks' model of playing good defense, relying on the run game where Marshawn Lynch was their 'Beast Mode' out there," Gerhart said Wednesday, per USA Today. "Hopefully, I'll be the 'Beast Mode' down here for the Jaguars. I want to be a guy who helps turn this program around with a physical, punishing offense."
General manager David Caldwell improved the front line during the offseason with the additions of former SeahawksChris Clemons and Red Bryant, along with Ziggy Hood. The offense received some new life with the draft picks of Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee. Now, the Jags will need Gerhart to add some punch on the ground, and he knows he has big shoes to fill.
"There's definitely pressure because Maurice (Jones-Drew) was the guy here the last eight years," Gerhart admitted. "The face of the Jaguars always seemed to be a running back dating from Fred Taylor to Maurice. I'm excited for the chance to be the guy and carry the load."
Gerhart was impressive in backup duty for the Vikings, and there's no reason to think he won't build on that in North Florida. The 6-foot, 231-pound bowling ball ranked fourth in the NFL in yards after contact per rushing attempt (3.8) last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Gerhart can capitalize on his first big opportunity and resemble anything like Lynch, the Jags will be in good shape for a surprise campaign.
