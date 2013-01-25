Titus Young to Detroit Lions: 'I'm tired of threats'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young continues to try to get fired. Young threatened to quit earlier this week if he didn't get the football more, which caused Young's coach Jim Schwartz to say that the complaining wasn't such a good idea.
Yet Young was back at the keyboard again Friday.
"Oh I'm not done, if y'all going to cut me let me go. I'm tired of the threats," Young wrote on Twitter.
Young really needs an agent to tell him to stop. Even if Young truly wants out, this isn't the way to make it happen. It won't help him find a job elsewhere because clearly Young's maturity issues will follow him around the NFL.
"Guys are responsible for what they post, what they say," Schwartz said Wednesday. "You wear your uniform 24 hours a day now, everybody's aware of that. We obviously still got some ground to cover there."
This might be the first public use of Twitter by a player going rogue in an intentional effort to get cut. Even when Young doesn't make any sense.
"Never needed the money Give me a dollar and a ball bet I come back #HallofFame," Young wrote.