Titus Young takes Lions' torch from Barry Sanders?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young does not lack for talent. Or confidence. From the Detroit Free Press:
We haven't heard a lot about Young after some reports early in camp that he looked good. (Not Barry Sanders good, but he's a decent candidate to break out this year.)
Young and Nate Burleson figure to be the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers for the Lions this year. The designation of "starter" probably doesn't matter much because the Lionsprobably will line up three-wide every play and barely run the ball considering their backfield situation.