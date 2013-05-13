Titus Young's father: 'That's not my son'

"He shut down, he look through you, it's like he's depressed. He don't like to watch TV, he don't like to get involved with music that much. And these are the things that you've got to know what's going on in the world. 'Cause we in the world, you've got to have a relationship with the world. You've got to deal with people. I don't know, but we've been trying to get him help."