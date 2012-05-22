Titus Young 'ready to work,' Lions' Burleson says

Nate Burleson is good friends with fellow receiver Titus Young, so they've been keeping close touch since Young reportedly sucker punched teammate Louis Delmas last week.
Young hasn't been back with the team since.
"We exchange text messages and he's just ready to work," Burleson told MLive.com. "Titus is probably one of the hungriest young athletes I've been around, and that is where a lot of his emotion and passion come from. . . . I'm just looking for him to get back to work."
Burleson's statement is a little odd considering that DetroitLions.com reported that Young was "not asked to stay away" from work. So if Young is "ready to work" and no one told him to stay away, what is the problem?
Whenever Young does return, Burleson said it will be "business as usual." and that fights like these usually blow over.
"I don't know if it was a punch, a push or a shove. It's one of those things that happen all the time," Burleson said.
So, to review. Today's message from Detroit: Nothing to see here, folks.