Titus Young moved to injured reserve by Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions placed their troubled wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday, a convenient move that works for all parties involved.
Young hasn't played since Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers because of discipline issues. It was against the Packers that Young lined up in the wrong spot multiple times -- reportedly on purpose -- drawing the anger of coaches and players.
He was deactivated for a Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans, and when his behavior didn't improve when he returned to the team nine days later, the Lions kept him inactive in Sunday's loss to the Indianpolis Colts.
Young dealt with a knee issue earlier in the season, but there had been no indication an injury was in the equation. The only real pain here might be in the Lions' front office for using a second-round pick to take Young in the 2011 draft.